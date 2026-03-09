Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal: Woman ends life after post-SIR electoral roll lists her ‘under adjudication’

Her sons were missing from the list too.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 15:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 15:19 IST
India NewsWest Bengalspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us