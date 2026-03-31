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West Bengal's embrace of politics of pedigree: Dynasts crowd 2026 poll battlefields

For generations, Bengal projected itself as different from states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where surnames and family networks often shaped political fortunes.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 09:33 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsElections

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