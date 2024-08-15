Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Wet Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wishes people on Independence day

Banerjee also awarded medals to four IPS officers for their outstanding services to the nation.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 August 2024, 08:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hoisted the tricolour at Red Road in Kolkata on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day on Thursday.

Banerjee also awarded medals to four IPS officers for their outstanding services to the nation.

She inspected the march past of different regiments of army and police on the occasion.

Colourful tableaux showcasing achievements of various state government departments and its key projects, besides song and dance of children of various schools, were the highlights of the day.

"Happy Independence Day to all my brothers and sisters!" she said in a post on X.

"Our freedom fighters sacrificed everything to earn this freedom. On this historic day, I pay my deepest respect to them for their selfless love for the motherland," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 August 2024, 08:22 IST
West BengalMamata BanerjeeIndependence Day

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT