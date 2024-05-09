Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | What's going on in Sandeshkhali? BJP candidate alleges 'fake' victims taken to meet President; others claim they didn't file rape complaint

BJP candidate from Basirhat and survivor of Shajahan Sheikh who allegedly sexually abused women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, has in an explosive statement revealed that 'fake' land-grab and sexual assault victims were taken to meet President Droupadi Murmu.
The video where Patra makes these allegations has been doing the rounds on social media and was shared by the TMC state general secretary of the IT & Social Media Wing.
Explosive revelations from Sandeshkhali as BJP Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra accuses @BJP4Bengal leaders of taking fake sexual assault victims to meet the President at @rashtrapatibhvn.#SandeshkhaliExposed pic.twitter.com/Mk02xCwpIK— Nilanjan Das (@NilanjanDasAITC) May 9, 2024
The video shows a couple of women alongside Patra who claimed that despite them being the ones to meet PM Narendra Modi when he came down for his poll campaign in West Bengal, they had heard that some other women were taken to meet President Droupadi Murmu.
DH could not independently verify the video at the time of writing.
"We heard from media channels that some women went to meet Madam President (Murmu). So who are we and who are the actual victims in Sandeshkhali? We heard Anup Das had taken them. This is the same Anup Das who used to take Rs 10,000 monthly from Shibu Hazra (known associate of Shajahan Sheikh). Padma Mandal also went with him. So what are we supposed to believe, is Padma Mandal actually a Trinamool worker and only fakes being a BJP supporter?", one woman is heard saying in the video.
Patra also backs the woman's claims and says that they need clarity on who exactly were taken to meet the President.
Patra, a housewife from Sandeshkhali and an alleged sexual abuse survivor, who was purportedly harassed by now-arrested TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, was chosen by the BJP to be its Lok Sabha nominee from Basirhat, a TMC stronghold in North 24 Parganas district and had also received a personal telephone call from PM Narendra Modi who talked to her about her campaign preparations and was lauded by the top saffron party leader as 'Shakti Swarupa'.
Another video, also shared by the TMC's Das shows various women claiming that they were made to sign a blank paper after which they were made part of the charges framed against the now-arrested TMC leader. In the clips shared, which DH could not verify, one woman also claimed that her life was being threatened now that they wanted to withdraw the charges.
#Sandeshkhali woman withdraws charges against @AITCofficial men.— Nilanjan Das (@NilanjanDasAITC) May 9, 2024
“@BJP4Bengal forced me to sign blank papers & file rape complain. They asked for my signature on pretext of enlisting my name for PMAY & lodged sexual abuse charge.”
Why is Godi Media silent?#SandeshkhaliExposed pic.twitter.com/wnVmSC47b6
TMC, on its part has said it would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission on Thursday against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari and others, alleging that the party leaders confessed on camera that the Sandeshkhali rape accusations were concocted.
Sandeshkhali has been the focal point of Bengal politics this election season and recently a video on social media went viral where a man claiming to be BJP mandal president was heard saying that leader of the opposition "Suvendu Adhikari was behind the whole conspiracy" against TMC regarding the allegations of land grab and sexual violence.
(With inputs from PTI)