Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | What's going on in Sandeshkhali? BJP candidate alleges 'fake' victims taken to meet President; others claim they didn't file rape complaint

"We heard from media channels that some women went to meet Madam President (Murmu). So who are we and who are the actual victims in Sandeshkhali? We heard Anup Das had taken them. This is the same Anup Das who used to take Rs 10,000 monthly from Shibu Hazra (known associate of Shajahan Sheikh). Padma Mandal also went with him. So what are we supposed to believe, is Padma Mandal actually a Trinamool worker and only fakes being a BJP supporter?", one woman is heard saying in the video.

Patra also backs the woman's claims and says that they need clarity on who exactly were taken to meet the President.

Patra, a housewife from Sandeshkhali and an alleged sexual abuse survivor, who was purportedly harassed by now-arrested TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, was chosen by the BJP to be its Lok Sabha nominee from Basirhat, a TMC stronghold in North 24 Parganas district and had also received a personal telephone call from PM Narendra Modi who talked to her about her campaign preparations and was lauded by the top saffron party leader as 'Shakti Swarupa'.