Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

What's in a name? TMC, BJP trade barbs over whether Ramakrishna was 'Swami'

Banerjee objected specifically to the prefix “Swami,” stating that Ramakrishna has traditionally been addressed as “Thakur,” particularly in Bengal.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 13:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 13:46 IST
India NewsBJPPM ModiTMCMamata BanerjeeAmit MalviyaRamakrishna Paramahamsa

Follow us on :

Follow Us