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'When my conscience did not agree, I fought publicly for party': Santanu Sen resigns as TMC national spokesperson

He also reprimanded the outfit over the controversy surrounding the R G Kar rape and murder case and described the poll defeat as a public rejection of "unethical practices".
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 12:41 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 12:41 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia Politics

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