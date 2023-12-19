While Opposition questions democratic freedom in India, Bengal BJP points at state

Kolkata: The I.N.D.I.A bloc partners, including Trinamool Congress, are fighting for sustaining their share of space in the Opposition.
Meanwhile, Bengal BJP has countered TMC’s actions by saying that the same yardstick of measuring democratic freedom be applied to Bengal as well.
Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has put out a long post to claim that Opposition in in the state isn’t cared for. He blames CM Mamata Banerjee for the grievances.
Adhikari’s points include suspension of BJP legislators (on March 28, 2022) from Assembly 'for months'. Mentioning several issues, Adhikari feels that the Leader of Opposition, the post he represents, doesn’t get due regard during events and occasions.
Sukanta Majumdar, Bengal BJP president and MP, shared on X a video-clip of Opposition MPs, seemingly on a demonstration.
Hinting at certain expressions of a few MPs, Majumdar observes that it was an “absolutely derogatory display of political culture”, and “belittles the age-old classic political culture of Bengal”.
TMC, on its official handle, stated: “The Opposition is MUTED!” Over 140 MPs have been suspended from the Parliament….”
The party alleged that MPs met the fate for “merely demanding discussion, debate, and a statement” from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
“India's democracy is endangered, but the numerous attempts by BJP to silence the Opposition will be in vain!” the party alleged.
TMC and BJP are on a tightrope walk, as far as the election for the Lok Sabha seats from Bengal are concerned in 2024. The Centre’s fund-freeze, especially for the 100-day rural jobs, has given TMC enough ammo to build political campaigns around the issue.
BJP, however, has focussed on the alleged corruption that thrives in the state, for which it holds the ruling TMC responsible.