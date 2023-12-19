While Opposition questions democratic freedom in India, Bengal BJP points at state

Kolkata: The I.N.D.I.A bloc partners, including Trinamool Congress, are fighting for sustaining their share of space in the Opposition.

Meanwhile, Bengal BJP has countered TMC’s actions by saying that the same yardstick of measuring democratic freedom be applied to Bengal as well.

Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has put out a long post to claim that Opposition in in the state isn’t cared for. He blames CM Mamata Banerjee for the grievances.

Adhikari’s points include suspension of BJP legislators (on March 28, 2022) from Assembly 'for months'. Mentioning several issues, Adhikari feels that the Leader of Opposition, the post he represents, doesn’t get due regard during events and occasions.