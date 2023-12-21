Kalyan 'loose cannon' Banerjee and Jagdeep Dhankhar are familiar foes

Kolkata: Kalyan Banerjee, the TMC MP who is in the centre of an uproar for mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, is no stranger to controversy, who has a prolonged history of issuing contentious remarks aimed at political adversaries.

The political row unfolded as Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the Parliament stairs on Tuesday, condemning the suspension of MPs. The act drew sharp criticism from the ruling BJP, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi video-recording the performance.

The controversy surrounding TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's mimicry of Dhankhar took centre stage on Wednesday, resonating both inside and outside Parliament. President Droupadi Murmu, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed dismay over the incident. Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairperson, said in the House that he would not tolerate any disrespect to Parliament or the constitutional post of the vice president.

In response, Banerjee clarified that he did not intend to harm anyone with his actions in the Parliament complex on Tuesday.