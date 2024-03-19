Who is Rajeev Kumar? Former Bengal DGP whose CBI raid Mamata protested

Who is Rajeev Kumar?

Rajeev Kumar, a 1989 batch IPS officer, is an alumnus of IIT Roorkee who held prominent positions such as Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Joint Commissioner (Special Task Force), and Director General (CID), among others.

According to an Indian Express report, He was appointed commissioner of the Bidhannagar police commissionerate in January, 2012 and commissioner of police in Kolkata in 2016.

When the Saradha scam broke out in 2013, he was appointed as the head of a special task force that investigated the case.

Saradha scheme was a multi-crore ponzi scheme in which over a dozen TMC MLAs and MPs, including ministers, were questioned by the CBI, Business Standard reported.