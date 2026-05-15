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'Whoever wants to go may go': Mamata appeals defeated TMC members to rebuild party

Mamata said the organisation would rise again despite suffering a crushing defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 18:18 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 18:18 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndiaTMCMamata Banerjee

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