Why afraid of probe, asks BJP; look into your own backyard, counters Trinamool

Banerjee, and his party – the Trinamool Congress, have maintained that the central investigation agencies are being used with a political intent by the ruling BJP at the Centre. Party’s leadership claims that the alleged misuse of agencies is because the BJP in Bengal is not being able to fight upfront, politically.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, who was in Kolkata on Thursday, slammed the Trinamool leader for blaming the agencies.

Pradhan said that Banerjee “is not a judge”. “The law will work in its own way. Why is he frightened? The law will take its own course, and those who are found guilty will face the consequences,” he said.