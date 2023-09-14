Why afraid of probe, asks BJP; look into your own backyard, counters Trinamool
An argument tangled the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Thursday, a day after the latter's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee faced the Enforcement Directorate queries for around nine hours.
Banerjee, and his party – the Trinamool Congress, have maintained that the central investigation agencies are being used with a political intent by the ruling BJP at the Centre. Party’s leadership claims that the alleged misuse of agencies is because the BJP in Bengal is not being able to fight upfront, politically.
Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, who was in Kolkata on Thursday, slammed the Trinamool leader for blaming the agencies.
Pradhan said that Banerjee “is not a judge”. “The law will work in its own way. Why is he frightened? The law will take its own course, and those who are found guilty will face the consequences,” he said.
Pradhan added that “Narada-Sarada” – the alleged “scams” are not the only irregularities (under probe) in Bengal. The issues also include issues like coal, cow-smuggling, and drugs-trafficking, he said, alleging that the state is in the hands of the corrupted.
Shashi Panja, senior Trinamool leader and minister in the state government, countered by saying that Pradhan should not be talking about corruption, rather the party should look into its own backyard in Bengal.