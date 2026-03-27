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'Why only West Bengal has problem with SIR?': Amit Shah attacks TMC

Shah said the SIR is taking place in three opposition-ruled states and asked why complaints are coming only from West Bengal.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 18:42 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 18:42 IST
BJPAmit ShahWest BengalTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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