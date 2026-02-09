<p>New Delhi: Amid <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a>'s apprehension of "mass exclusion" of voters in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision</a> (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday said it would not allow anyone to create an impediment in the exercise.</p>.<p>A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria said it would issue whatever orders or clarifications are required in the matter.</p>.<p>"We will not allow anyone to create any impediment in the SIR exercise. It must be clear to the states," the CJI said while hearing a batch of petitions, including the one filed by Banerjee, related to the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal.</p>.<p>The bench took note of the affidavit filed by the Election Commission (EC) which alleged burning of its notices by some miscreants.</p>.SIR in Bengal marred by threats, violence & intimidation, EC tells Supreme Court.<p>It directed the West Bengal director general of police (DGP) to file an affidavit in this regard.</p>.<p>The poll panel said that so far, no FIR has been registered against the miscreants.</p>.<p>"A message must go that the Constitution of India applies to all states," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said.</p>.<p>The top court took note of the West Bengal government providing a list of 8,505 Group B officers to the poll panel, and said they may be trained and employed in the SIR process.</p>.<p>The bench clarified that final decisions on revision of the electoral rolls will always be taken by the electoral roll officers.</p>.<p>The bench said the manner of employment and work profile of these 8,505 officers will be decided by the poll panel.</p>.<p>During the hearing, senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Banerjee, raised apprehensions about the appointment of micro-observers and mass exclusion of eligible voters in the SIR exercise.</p>.<p>"We don't want any mass exclusion," Divan told the bench.</p>