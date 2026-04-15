Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Will prioritise resolving Gorkha issue, withdraw cases against leaders after winning Bengal: Amit Shah

Shah claimed the Communists had instituted the 'tradition of restricting people's movement through intimidation by using the police, and it was continued by Mamata Banerjee'.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahWest BengalIndian PoliticsGorkha community

Follow us on :

Follow Us