Woman doctor murder in Kolkata: Doctors' association gives govt ultimatum, warns shutdown of services

In a letter to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has warned that they would shut down services if action is not taken within 24 hours in regard to a woman doctor's murder at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.
The doctors' body, in their letter on Saturday, demanded an impartial probe into the incident and strict punishment for the culprits. It also demanded severe action against the hospital administration.
The semi-nude body of a woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata on Friday.
The deceased, a second-year student of the chest medicine department, was on duty on Thursday night. The body bore injury marks.
Her father had alleged that she was raped and murdered inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and efforts are on to hide the truth.
Preliminary autopsy report has indicated sexual abuse of the woman doctor before she was killed, police said. Police have arrested one person in connection to the case.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asserted that her government will seek death penalty for the accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor.
Banerjee also said she has asked officials to ensure that the case be tried in a fast track court.
The chief minister also said the protests and processions by junior doctors demanding exemplary punishment for the accused were justified.
"I endorse the demands being made by the junior doctors," she told a Bengali news channel.
Banerjee said the West Bengal government has no objection to an investigation into the case by any agency, including the CBI, if there is a demand for it.
Describing the incident as gruesome and despicable, she urged the junior doctors at various state-run hospitals to carry on giving healthcare services, while holding the protests.
Earlier in the day, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said the force will make sure the accused in the case gets "the highest punishment” if he is found guilty.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 10 August 2024, 10:04 IST