Woman doctor murder in Kolkata: Doctors' association gives govt ultimatum, warns shutdown of services

The deceased, a second-year student of the chest medicine department, was on duty on Thursday night. The body bore injury marks.

Her father had alleged that she was raped and murdered inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and efforts are on to hide the truth.

Preliminary autopsy report has indicated sexual abuse of the woman doctor before she was killed, police said. Police have arrested one person in connection to the case.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asserted that her government will seek death penalty for the accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor.

Banerjee also said she has asked officials to ensure that the case be tried in a fast track court.

The chief minister also said the protests and processions by junior doctors demanding exemplary punishment for the accused were justified.

"I endorse the demands being made by the junior doctors," she told a Bengali news channel.