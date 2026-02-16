<p>Kolkata: In a freak incident, a woman spectator was injured after she was hit by a ball while watching the England-Italy match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens here on Monday evening, police said.</p>.<p>The local woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was struck on the face by the ball, causing nosebleed, the official said.</p>.<p>Taken aback by the incident, spectators around her immediately drew the attention of stadium security.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Babar Azam faces heat; Livid former Pakistan players demand his axing after India debacle.<p>She was attended to by doctors, given first aid, and rushed to SSKM Hospital, the official added, adding that her condition is stable.</p>.<p>Will Jacks delivered a fiery all-round performance as England overcame a spirited Italian fightback to beat them by 24 runs and seal their Super Eights berth in their T20 World Cup Group C clash here. </p>