Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Woman spectator injured as ball strikes her face at T20 World Cup game in Kolkata

She was attended to by doctors, given first aid, and rushed to SSKM Hospital, the official added, adding that her condition is stable.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 15:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 15:58 IST
India NewsWest BengalT20 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us