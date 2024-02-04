Women alleges molestation on flight, says persuaded to not file complaint

A 26-year-old woman on board a SpiceJet flight on January 31 alleged that she had been molested by a passenger mid-air and that she was asked to not file a complaint regarding the same despite the accused accepting his mistake.
The woman, who is a fifth-year law student in Kolkata, is a resident of Darjeeling and was traveling with her boyfriend and his parents by SpiceJet flight SG 592. While she was originally allotted an aisle seat behind the three, her partner’s mother later suggested that she move to the row alongside their’s.
The woman, who is currently preparing for civil services, recalled that as the flight took off at around 9:30 am, she plugged in her earphones and started listening to music. Soon after, she felt the youth next to her poking her arm that was placed at the armrest, as per a report in The Times of India.
At first, she did not notice till she felt a poke in her arm. “When I turned to the armrest, I saw he had rested his left palm below his right hand and his fingers were touching me every now and again. Initially, I thought he was accidentally touching me. But just then the crew began to serve food and he quickly removed his arms,” she told the publication.
After the attendant finished serving meals, the woman felt a touch on her thigh and an attempt was made to caress it. She immediately screamed and narrated the ordeal to the airhostess who had rushed to the spot by then.
“When I told her that the passenger had molested me, the youth said he was sorry if anything he did made me feel uncomfortable. I was so enraged that I slapped him. The air-hostess warned me that I should not have done it and asked me if I wanted to change my seat. I told her that it is the offender who should do so. He was then moved to another row but I insisted that action be taken against him. Shortly after, a male flight attendant came and instead of assuring me, asked me why I was shouting. It is they who are trained to handle such situations, not I,” she told TOI.
Moreover, after landing in Bagdogra, the woman and the accused were taken aside by the airline staff and CISF personnel who advised her to let go as he was a student and that filing a complaint would lead to a long legal battle.
As per a spokesperson, the accused apologised to the woman and the latter left without filing any complaint.
“I felt extremely let down at the youth being allowed to go scot free after an apology,” she said.