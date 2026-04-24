'Won't allow Babri Masjid construction as long as one BJP worker alive': Amit Shah vows in West Bengal

<p>Uttarpara: Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-tmcs-exit-imminent-anga-vanga-kalinga-will-have-bjp-govts-next-months-amit-shah-after-record-voter-turnout-in-phase-1-3979245">Amit Shah</a> on Friday said that the BJP would not allow the construction of a "Babri Masjid" in West Bengal as long as one party worker is alive in the state.</p><p>Addressing a poll rally here in Hooghly district, he also hit out at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of allowing suspended-party MLA Humayun Kabir to start construction of a mosque modelled on the Babri Masjid of Ayodhya in Murshidabad district.</p><p>"Mamata didi, remember that till one BJP worker is alive in Bengal, we will not allow construction of Babri Masjid here," Shah said.</p><p>The BJP leader mounted a sharp attack on the West Bengal government, alleging failure on issues of governance, security and employment.</p><p>He said the upcoming election was crucial for making Bengal free of terror, riots and infiltrators.</p>.'Those involved in cow smuggling will be punished severely after BJP comes in power': Amit Shah in West Bengal.<p>"Infiltrators are taking away jobs and rations of the poor. They will be identified and jailed after May 5," he said, expressing confidence of his party's victory in the state.</p><p>Assembly poll results will be announced on May 4.</p><p>He claimed that after the regime change, women would be able to move freely, even at 2 AM, without fear.</p><p>Assuring people of the state's economic revival, the Union home minister said all closed industries in the state would be reopened once the BJP comes to power, creating new employment opportunities.</p>