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'Won't allow Babri Masjid construction as long as one BJP worker alive': Amit Shah vows in West Bengal

Shah said the assembly election was crucial for making Bengal free of terror, riots and infiltrators.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 12:58 IST
BJPAmit ShahWest BengalMamata BanerjeeBabri MasjidWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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