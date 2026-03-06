<p>TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Friday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of behaving "very badly" with West Bengal CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/mamata-alleges-conspiracy-to-remove-12-crore-voters-from-post-sir-electoral-rolls-in-bengal-3911913">Mamata Banerjee </a>and said he would've have "chopped his finger" had the latter not been holding the constitutional post.</p><p>During his rally in Kolkata, Kalyan Banerjee addressed the alleged arbitrary deletions in the electoral rolls following the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR).</p><p>He was also upset about the CEC's behaviour with the Bengal CM during their meeting in New Delhi last month. </p><p>"He (Gyanesh Kumar) behaved very badly with her. He dared to raise his finger at the CM," the Serampore MP said. "If he had not been the CEC, I would have chopped his finger that day."</p>.West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee begins sit-in against voter roll deletions, alleges 'conspiracy' ahead of polls.<p>Needless to say, his remarks angered many in political circles, with Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari saying, "The remarks reflect the mindset of the TMC, which has no regard for democracy or constitutional institutions."</p><p>Among TMC leaders, Kalyan Banerjee has been among the most vocal critics of the Election Commission over the revised voter lists ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.</p><p>According to official data released on February 28, as many as 63.66 lakh names -- around 8.3 per cent of the electorate -- have been deleted since the SIR process began in November last year, reducing the voter base from about 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore. Earlier today, CM Banerjee began a sit-in protest in Kolkata to protest against the voter deletions which she claims is a "conspiracy."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>