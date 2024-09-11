Western Railway's senior officer participates in 122 km Ladakh Marathon 2024

Mumbai: Sachin Ashok Sharma, Secretary to General Manager of the Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway participated in the challenging Ladakh Marathon 2024 held from September 5 to 8.
He participated in the endurance race of 122 km Silk Route Ultra Marathon and completed this challenging race in 20 hours and 39 minutes.
The race started on September 5 at 19.00 hrs from Kyagar Village, located south of Siachen Base Camp in Nubra Valley and Sharma reached the finish line on September 6 at 15.39 hrs.
The Silk Route Ultra Marathon (122 km) is a high altitude ultra - marathon, starting at around 10,500 ft above sea level (ASL), crossing Khardung La which is at 18,000 ft ASL and finally ending at Leh Market (10,500 ft ASL), making it one of the toughest foot races in the world.
This year only 50 per cent of the participants were able to complete in this tough race. Sharma is the only railway officer and civil servant to participate in this high endurance race and successfully complete it.
Sharma had earlier completed the 42 km Ladakh Full Marathon in 2022. He has also participated in Khardung La Challenge of 72 km and Ladakh Full Marathon of 42 km in 2023, Comrades Marathon (86 kms) held in South Africa, besides many other ultras and other marathons and triathlons across the country.
Western Railway congratulated Sharma for this remarkable achievement and wished him success for the upcoming races.
Published 11 September 2024, 03:15 IST