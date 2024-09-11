Western Railway's senior officer participates in 122 km Ladakh Marathon 2024

Mumbai: Sachin Ashok Sharma, Secretary to General Manager of the Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway participated in the challenging Ladakh Marathon 2024 held from September 5 to 8.

He participated in the endurance race of 122 km Silk Route Ultra Marathon and completed this challenging race in 20 hours and 39 minutes.

The race started on September 5 at 19.00 hrs from Kyagar Village, located south of Siachen Base Camp in Nubra Valley and Sharma reached the finish line on September 6 at 15.39 hrs.