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'We've seen some reports': MEA responds to Trump sharing letter referring to India as 'hellhole'

Trump had reposted a controversial letter Truth Social that referred to countries such as India and China as 'hellholes', while arguing against birthright citizenship in the United States.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 11:52 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 11:52 IST
India NewsDonald TrumpMinistry of External Affairs

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