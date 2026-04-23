<p>The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday responded to US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald%20trump">Donald Trump</a> sharing a post calling India, China, a 'hellhole on the planet'. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mea">MEA </a>Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We've seen some reports. That's where I'll leave it."</p><p>Further, talking about the India-US trade deal, Jaiswal said a team from India went to Washington DC for negotiations. </p><p>"These engagements are ongoing and constructive. Both sides are working towards a balanced, mutually beneficial and forward-looking trade agreement, taking into account each other's concerns and priorities, and to reach a trade target of US $500 billion by 2030."</p>.Trump reposts controversial letter calling India, China ‘hellholes’ amid citizenship debate.<p>Earlier in the day, Trump had reposted a controversial letter Truth Social that referred to countries such as India and China as “hellholes”, while arguing against birthright citizenship in the United States.</p><p>In the reposted text, the author criticises the policy of granting automatic citizenship to those born on US soil. </p><p>The post claims such provisions allow immigrants to establish a foothold in the country through childbirth, suggesting that a child born in the US becomes an “instant citizen” and can later enable extended family members to migrate.</p><p>This comes amid the ongoing debate over. The post asserts that the issue should be decided by American citizens rather than the courts and targets legal institutions and advocacy groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), alleging that they influence policies that enable illegal immigration and place strain on public systems.</p><p>Further, the letter claims that immigrants take advantage of welfare and healthcare services, particularly in states such as California, and links these assertions to broader cultural and economic concerns. It also calls for action under racketeering laws against the ACLU and urges stronger measures from the Trump administration.</p>