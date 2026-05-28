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WFI moves Supreme Court against Delhi HC order allowing Vinesh Phogat in Asian Games trials

The notice had accused her of causing “national embarrassment” following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics for being overweight ahead of her gold medal bout.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 14:09 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 14:09 IST
India NewssportsWFIVINESH PHOGATOlympicsDelhi High CourtAsian Games

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