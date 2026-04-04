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What caused rift between Raghav Chadha and AAP leadership?

Raghav Chadha distancing from the party leadership was witnessed from March 2024, after Kejriwal's arrest ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 06:28 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 06:28 IST
India NewsAam Aadmi PartyAAPIndian PoliticsRaghav ChadhaArvind Kejriwal

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