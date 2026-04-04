<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aam-aadmi-party">Aam Aadmi Party</a> on Thursday replaced <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raghav-chadha">Raghav Chadha</a> with Ashok Mittal as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. Following this major development, Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Chadha of engaging in "soft PR" in Parliament. </p><p>Let us take a look at the turn of events, and what caused rift between Chadha and AAP. </p><p>The rift between Chadha and the party is said to has been brewing for quite some time now. It reportedly stemmed from Chadha's absence from the time when <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal </a>was arrested. His distancing from the leadership was witnessed from March 2024, after his arrest ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Chadha was abroad for an eye surgery then but remained away during Kejriwal's nearly six-month incarceration and met him only a few days after his release in September 2024.</p>.'Kejriwal uses people, then gets rid of them': BJP jumps to Raghav Chadha's 'aid' after latter's fallout with AAP.<p>The party was also "sad" that Chadha did not raise his voice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on issues that concerned the country and party, including the attack on party workers in Gujarat.</p><p>Additionally, Sanjay Singh also said that Chadha did not not sign the notice seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.</p><p>Attacking Chadha on his absence during Kejriwal's arrest, Saurabh Bhardwaj said he did not raise issues concerning Punjab, and "hid in a foreign country", when Kejriwal was arrested. </p>.<p>In addition, Chadha's silence over Kejriwal getting court relief in liquor scam case and his absence at a rally to celebrate the development was also questioned. </p><p>Further, Chadha was not present at party office when Kejriwal reached there to address a press conference or at Jantar Mantar where the party had organised a 'jan sabha' addressed by Kejriwal.</p><p><strong>Raghav Chadha's response:</strong></p><p>Responding to AAP after demotion in Rajya Sabha, Chadha said he had been "silenced, not defeated".</p><p>In a video posted on X, he said whenever he got a chance to speak in Parliament, he utilised the opportunity to raise the issues of the common people.</p>.<p>Targeting the AAP, he sought to know from his party if raising people’s voices was a crime.</p><p>He said that the AAP had told the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to stop him from speaking in Parliament.</p><p><em>(With DHNS inputs)</em></p>