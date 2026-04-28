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'What delulu!': Ashneer Grover reacts to Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu's 'Bharat Mata needs your talent' post

Social media post triggered conversations on the anti-immigrant perspective in foreign countries.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:27 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:27 IST
India NewsAshneer GroverZoho Corpsridhar vembu

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