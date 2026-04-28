<p>Zoho founder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sridhar-vembu">Sridhar Vembu</a> has publicly appealed to Indians in America to return to their homeland, saying "Bharat Mata needs your talent".</p><p>In an open letter posted on his X handle on Monday, he shared how he took "good education and cultural heritage from Bharat" to America when he was 37. "You achieved outstanding success. America was good to us. For that we must remain grateful - gratitude is our Bharatiya way," the post read. </p>.<p>While addressing the debate on a number of Americans believing Indians "take away" American jobs, Vembu said Indians are "mere bystanders to that conflict".</p><p>"You may think the next election will fix this, but your choice would be between people who hate our Bharatiya civilisation and people who hate civilisation itself. That is the "hard right" vs "woke left" battle. You are mere bystanders to that conflict," he said in the post. </p>.'Demographic duty to society and ancestors': Zoho Sridhar Vembu's 'marry and have kids in 20s' advise sparks debate online.<p>This post sparked off conversations on the anti-immigrant perspective in foreign countries.</p><p>Responding to the post, entrepreneur <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashneer-grover">Ashneer Grover</a> called for being scientific in ones approach. </p><p>"What delulu! Record breaking heat in India is clearly making people dizzy. Just DON’T - be scientific in your approach. Look at numbers - $1 = ₹94. Temperature = 50C," his post read. </p>.US court asks Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu to post a $1.7-billion bond in ongoing divorce case.<p>This comment saw statements supporting both Grover and Vembu's stances.</p><p>Many comments against Grover's perspective stressed on his "short and narrow view".</p><p>A user wrote, "You have a very short and narrow view. Who said to u that 1 USD = 94 INR will stay forever? Weather is also unpredictable, it wont stay 50C forever kid, so grow up, have some long sight."</p><p>Another user, replying to Grover's post, wrote, "Not a good look, Mr. Grover. I would rather trust the likes of the honest and humble Vembu than an attention seeker like you. Calling hard work and nation-building 'delulu' while chasing clout? Now that's delulu."</p><p>On the other had, many praised his "realist stance" by saying work culture, quality of life, and necessary infrastructural changes must improve before expecting NRIs to return.</p>