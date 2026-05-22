'What else does US have in store for India's foreign policy?' Congress as Rubio announces Venezuelan president's visit to India

<p>Attacking the Union government over its foreign policies, the Congress on Friday asked the Centre what else US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has in store after he announced the Venezuelan president's visit to India next week.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh put out a video of Rubio's statement in Miami about his visit to India to attend the Quad meeting and also that of the Venezuelan president's.</p>.<p>"At 5.37 PM on May 10, 2025, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was the first to announce the halt to Operation Sindoor.</p>.<p>"Yesterday, Mr Rubio was again the very first to announce that the President of Venezuela would be visiting India next week. This was even before India and Venezuela had even hinted or confirmed the news," he said.</p>.Ahead of UP Assembly polls, Congress turns to EBC outreach in bid to recreate 2024 Lok Sabha 'magic'.<p>Ramesh said it turns out that the president of Venezuela was expected to attend the launch of the International Big Cat Alliance in New Delhi next week.</p>.<p>"However, this has since been postponed because of the outbreak of the Ebola virus in Africa.</p>.<p>"What else does the US Secretary of State have in store for Indian foreign policy?" the Congress leader then asked.</p>.<p>The Congress has several times objected to the US making announcements with regard to India's foreign policy, including on halting Operation Sindoor, even before New Delhi did. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>