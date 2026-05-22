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'What else does US have in store for India's foreign policy?' Congress as Rubio announces Venezuelan president's visit to India

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh put out a video of Rubio's statement in Miami about his visit to India to attend the Quad meeting and also that of the Venezuelan president's.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 07:18 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 07:18 IST
India NewsCongressVenezuelaMarco Rubio

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