What is 1998 P V Narasimha case judgment, overruled by Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday overruled 1998 P V Narasimha Rao case judgment which had granted immunity to any MP from prosecution in a court of law for voting in a particular manner inside the House even after taking a bribe.

After general elections to the tenth Lok Sabha in 1991, Congress (I) emerged as a single largest party with P V Narasimha Rao as its Prime Minister.

However, a no confidence motion was introduced against P V Narasimha Rao.

While the JMM MPs voted against the motion, Ajit Singh abstained allegedly after accepting a bribe.

A complaint was filed with the CBI, alleging Narasimha Rao and several other MPs were parties to the criminal conspiracy and passed on "several lakhs of rupees” to the alleged bribe-takers to defeat the no-confidence motion.

A prosecution was launched against the bribe givers and takers and the CBI took cognisance of the matter. A plea to quash the proceedings before the Delhi High Court was dismissed. Consequently, the matter reached the apex court.

A five-judge bench of then CJI S P Bharucha, and Justices A S Anand, S Rajendra Babu, S C Agrawal and G N Ray dealt with the matter.