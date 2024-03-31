What is 'Click here'? The viral trend sweeping X platform

There is no end to online trends. We all consciously, or unconsciously hop on to social media trends, be it taking part in it or simply keeping a tab of what is happening around.
A recent trend on the social media platform X has become the subject of discussion online, it is the "Click here" trend.
Since Saturday evening, X is flooded with the picture of a plain white background that says, "Click here" and an arrow pointing diagonally downwards direction.
The arrow points towards the option of 'alt text' or also known as 'alternative text'.
The 'alt text' is not a new feature, it was introduced on X in the year 2016. However, now this feature has blown up on the platform and netizens are talking about it.
The 'alt text' feature allows a user to add text description to the photos which is helpful for those who are visually challenged.
When this feature was introduced in 2016, Twitter wrote, "People using our iOS and Android apps can add descriptions — also known as alternative text (alt text) — to images in Tweets. With this update, we’re empowering everyone to ensure content shared on Twitter is accessible to the widest possible audience."
Many influencers as well as politicians hopped on to this trend and posted the "Click here" picture.
"What is the click here pic story? My timeline is full of it!," wrote Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.
The BJP posted the picture on their official account. When clicked on the 'alt' option, it says "Phir ek baar modi sarkar" (Once again Modi sarkar).
Aam Aadmi Party also used it to inform people about their upcoming rally. The text reads, "Desh bachane ke liye 31 March ko chale Ramlila Maidan" (To save the country, come to Ramlila Maidan on March 31).
