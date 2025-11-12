<p>The car blast in Delhi on Monday that shook the nation is now being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). </p><p>According to an ANI report quoting sources, the police suspect that the blast in the slow-moving car, which killed 12 people on Netaji Subhash Marg near the Red Fort Metro Station, is a fidayeen-style attack.</p><p>However, all angles are being investigated to establish the motive of the attack. </p><p><strong>What is a 'fidayeen' attack?</strong></p><p>Fidayeen attack is a suicide-style assault by armed terrorists with an intent to continue till their ammunition and explosives are over. This gives them little chance to escape and could result in a suicide-style attack. </p><p>Fidayeen attacks have taken place on several occasions in Jammu and Kashmir, but have been rare in other parts of India.</p><p>In Delhi, primary investigation suspects that doctor Umar Nabi, the man who was driving the car, pivoted to plan a 'fidayeen' operation to maximise damage and avoid getting caught after a Faridabad terror module was busted earlier on Monday.</p><p>In a joint operation, Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana police recovered 2,900 kg of explosive material and ammunition from Faridabad and and arrested two doctors, Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Adeel Ahmad Rather, on Monday.</p><p>Meanwhile,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-car-blast-tracing-the-hyundai-i20s-route-from-faridabad-to-red-fort-3794701"> investigators have traced the 11-hour journey of the car</a> that exploded on Monday and are examining possible communication links established before and after the explosion.</p><p>CCTV camera footage show the car entering and exiting the Red Fort parking area shortly before the blast. </p><p>Security has been beefed up in several areas in and around the national capital, including airport, railway and metro stations and monuments. The Delhi police also announced closure of Red Fort until November 13 and Delhi Metro has closed the Lal Quila Station due to security reasons.</p>