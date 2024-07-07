What is hydrogen peroxide nebulisation and why did Samantha Ruth promote it? Everything about online war of words

Meanwhile, The Liver Doc again tweeted after Samantha post saying, "Ms. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has responded to my "provocative" criticism of her endorsement of unscientific, pseudoscientific and baseless alternative medicine therapies by playing the victim card and endorsing more alternative practices."

"Please note, she is a serial offender in the context of healthcare misinformation, and she has been in the line of fire previously too. The reason why doctors like me have to spend (waste) time from our busy schedules to fight misinformation online is because it is peddled by large influential "celebrity" accounts that have no regard for public health. Engagement and monetization is their concern. Public health and disease prevention is mine. I (we) will be provocative, strongly criticise, be blatant, and brutal with facts because we have no time to waste, catering to emotions."

He further wrote, "I won't be commenting or debunking any of Samantha's future endorsements of pseudoscientific alternative public health endangering posts because, “You can’t help people that don’t want to be helped.” — John Armstrong"

What is Hydrogen Peroxide?

Hydrogen peroxide is a colourless liquid when kept at room temperature, and nebuliser is a medical device that transforms a liquid into mist which can be inhaled into the lungs.

As the medicines loaded into the device are often corticosteroids like salbutamol (albuterol) dealing with respiratory issues, they are inhaled instead of ingested to target the respiratory tract directly leading to maximum treatment efficiently and quickly.

Can it help in treatments?

Though online sources recommend inhaling a diluted solution of hydrogen peroxide for treating lung conditions, but according to a report by Medical News Today, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved nebulistion of the chemical compound for any medical use.

Hydrogen Peroxide is toxic for human beings if ingested or inhaled or even if it makes contact with eyes or skin.

Risks:

Inhalation of hydrogen peroxide can lead to nose and throat irritation, lung irritation, pulmonary edema, etc. and ingesting direct hydrogen peroxide or its diluted solutions can result in vomiting, throat irritation, tissue burns, severe stomach upset or pulmonary edema.

These health conditions can be fatal sometimes.

Does it cure chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)?

People having COPD use nebulisers as it helps to deliver the medication directly to the lungs/respiratory system.

COPD medication include - Bronchodilators, Anti-inflammatories, Combination medications and Antibiotics. So far there has been no study, experts or scientists who have proved that hydrogen peroxide inhalation treats COPD in any way.

According to the publication, the COPD Foundation and Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) have stated that inhalation of nebulised hydrogen peroxide to cure COPD or any other lung conditions is extremely dangerous and can result in severe and serious side effects.

There is also no scientific evidence which states that hydrogen peroxide can prevent or treat Covid-19.