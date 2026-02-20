<p>India joined US-led 'Pax Silica' alliance in a ceremony at the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ai%20Impact%20Summit"> AI Impact Summit</a> in New Delhi on Friday. </p><p>India signed the declaration in presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=United%20States">US </a>envoy to India Sergio Gor among others. </p><p>The alliance, formed in December last year, comprises of Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the UK, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Israel">Israel</a>, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Greece and Qatar.</p>.India joins US-led 'Pax Silica' alliance .<p>Canada, the European Union, Taiwan, and the OECD participate as non-signatory members. </p><p><strong>What is Pax Silica?</strong></p><p>Brainchild of US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, the Pax Silica alliance is aimed at support and security in critical minerals and artificial intelligence (AI). </p><p>"If the 20th century ran on oil and steel, the 21st century runs on compute and the minerals that feed it. This historic declaration hails a new economic security consensus ensuring aligned partners build the AI ecosystem of tomorrow—from energy and critical minerals to high-end manufacturing and models," reads Helberg's statement on the US Department of State website. </p><p>The name 'Pax Silica' comes from 'Pax' meaning peace in Latin and 'Silica', referring to the mineral that forms the foundation of semiconductor chips. </p><p>These chips are small components that power several modern day devices like smartphones, data centres, electric vehicles and AI systems.</p><p>The alliance looks to control and secure each stage of production -- from mining to microchip -- and from the microchip to AI systems.</p><p><strong>What does the Pax Silica do?</strong></p><p>The broad aim is to form a trusted ecosystem of countries and companies that can join hands in the supply chain. It reduces the dependence on one country and diversifies sourcing, builds partnerships and create strong production networks. </p><p>A major novelty with the new alliance is that it does not only cover raw materials or manufacturing but covers the entire production lifecycle that includes extraction of critical minerals, processing and refining of rare earth elements, semiconductor fabrication, software platforms and frontier artificial intelligence models. </p><p><strong>Why is the Pax Silica important?</strong></p><p>The roots of the foundation of this alliance comes from China controlling the majority of the global critical mineral supply. Beijing produces most of the rare earth elements (REE), which are important components of several products ranging from electric vehicles to magnets in smartphones. </p><p>China currently produces roughly 270,000 tonnes of rare earth every year and has a larger share in global processing and refining. </p><p>China suspended the export of REEs as trade tensions between the US and Beijing worsened in the last couple of years. This exposes vulnerabilities of supply chains related to critical materials and chips. </p><p>US officials say that the concentration of control, which lies with China, creates risks. If critical minerals are restricted or "weaponised" during geopolitical conflicts, entire industries could suffer.</p><p>Sectors like automobile and electronics production faced slowdown due to semiconductor shortages. Indian manufacturers were no exceptions.</p><p>Pax Silica aims to mitigate this risk. </p><p>The US' goal is t o reduce strategic vulnerabilities and offer an alternative to systems dominated by China.</p><p>In this direction, Pax Silica signals a new era in which control of chips, mineral and AI is as important as control over oil once was.</p><p><strong>Why does India joining matter?</strong></p><p>India had not initially joined the alliance when it was formed in December 2025. It was seen as a red flag amid rising tensions between New Delhi and the US. </p><p>However, with India joining now, it brings with it holds an estimated 8.52 million tonnes of rare earth reserve, which is one of the largest known in the world though production remains way below potential. </p><p>India has a fast-growing semiconductor design ecosystem. Vasihnaw said that 10 semiconductor fabrication plants are already established or being set up, with first set of plants preparing for production soon. </p><p><strong>What will India gain through Pax Silica?</strong><br>By joining the alliance, India will have access to the entire supply chain, including advanced manufacturing equipment, and GPU infrastructure. It gives a push to the country's ambitious chip programme. </p><p>Further, it also aligns with the country's National Critical Mineral Mission and the India Semiconductor Mission, which has been a point of focus in the recent years. </p>