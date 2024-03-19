What is 'Shakti' in the Hindu religion, the term fuelling Modi and Rahul's most recent slugfest

'Shakti', a term commonly used in the Hindu religion to signify a divine feminine energy has recently become the reason behind an ongoing slugfest between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi's "fight against Shakti" remark sparked a controversy on Monday and drew a strong retort from PM Modi who said every mother and daughter was a form of "Shakti" for him and that he would sacrifice his life for their security.

At a rally in Mumbai, Rahul commented that the "fight against Modi is not on a personal level since Modi is a 'mask' who works for a 'shakti' (power)".

Alleging that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc's manifesto talks about finishing 'shakti', Prime Minister Modi on Monday said the fight is between those who want to destroy 'shakti' and those who worship it.

As the fight between the political parties intensifies, let us understand what 'Shakti' really means: