What is 'Shakti' in the Hindu religion, the term fuelling Modi and Rahul's most recent slugfest

'Shakti', a term commonly used in the Hindu religion to signify a divine feminine energy has recently become the reason behind an ongoing slugfest between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Rahul Gandhi's "fight against Shakti" remark sparked a controversy on Monday and drew a strong retort from PM Modi who said every mother and daughter was a form of "Shakti" for him and that he would sacrifice his life for their security.
At a rally in Mumbai, Rahul commented that the "fight against Modi is not on a personal level since Modi is a 'mask' who works for a 'shakti' (power)".
Alleging that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc's manifesto talks about finishing 'shakti', Prime Minister Modi on Monday said the fight is between those who want to destroy 'shakti' and those who worship it.
As the fight between the political parties intensifies, let us understand what 'Shakti' really means:
The word 'Shakti' (translates to power) is used to define a divine force in Hindu mythology that manifests to destroy evil and restore balance in the world.
As per the Sanatan society, every God has his 'Shakti' without whom his powers would cease to exist. "Lakshmi is the energy of Vishnu. Parvati is the energy of Shiva. Shakti is also called Devi or mahadevi, assuming different roles as Sati, Parvati, Durga and Kali."
While the term 'Shakti' refers to multiple ideas, it is used to refer to the dynamic energy that is responsible for the creation, maintenance, and destruction of the universe. "It is identified as female energy because shakti is responsible for creation, as mothers are responsible for birth," notes the Asia Society.
Shakti plays an important role in Hindu mythology and culture and is worshipped country-wide in different forms. "Shakti may be personified as the gentle and benevolent Uma, consort of Shiva, or Kali, the terrifying force destroying evil, or Durga, the warrior who conquers forces that threaten the stability of the universe," as per a report in the Asia Society.
(Published 19 March 2024, 07:55 IST)