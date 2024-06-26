What is the Deputy Speaker’s role, powers and how often has it been held by an Opposition MP?

Powers of the Deputy Speaker

According to the Article 95(1), if the position of the Speaker is vacant, the duties of the office of Speaker shall be performed by the Deputy Speaker.

All the references to the Speaker in the parliamentarian rules are deemed to same references to the Deputy Speaker as well, as the Deputy Speaker too has the same general powers as the Speaker when he or she presides over the House.

According to Article 93, The House of the People shall, as soon as may be, choose two members of the House to be respectively Speaker and Deputy Speaker thereof and, so often as the office of Speaker or Deputy Speaker becomes vacant, the House shall choose another member to be Speaker or Deputy Speaker, as the case may be.

According to Article 178, every legislative assembly of a state shall, as soon as may be, choose two members of the Assembly to be respectively Speaker and Deputy Speaker thereof and, so often as the office of Speaker or Deputy Speaker becomes vacant, the Assembly shall choose another member to be Speaker or Deputy Speaker, as the case may be.

Is it mandatory to choose a Deputy Speaker?

According to Articles 93 and 178 which have words like 'shall' and 'as soon as may be', indicate that not only the selection of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is mandatory, but it should also be done at the earliest.

Rules for election of the Deputy Speaker

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker are elected from the Lok Sabha members by a majority of the members present in the House and are voting.

The Speaker of the House is generally elected in the first session of the new House -- usually on the third day, after the oath taking and affirmations are completed.