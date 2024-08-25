What is Unified Pension Scheme? Know the benefits, eligibility

Fulfilling long pending demands of government employees ahead of assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Saturday approved Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) which will guarantee federal government employees 50 per cent of their base salary as a pension.

Announcing Cabinet decisions, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that under the UPS, government employees will now be eligible to get 50 per cent of the average basic pay drawn over the last 12 months before the superannuation as pension.

The announcement came against the backdrop of several non-BJP states deciding to revert to the DA-linked Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and employee organisations in some other states raising demand for the same.