What is UPSC's lateral recruitment policy and why does it not include quotas?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued an advertisement on August 17, seeking applications for "talented and motivated Indian nationals for lateral recruitments" for the posts of Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary in 24 ministries under the Union Government.
The advertisement in total included 45 posts for individuals having appropriate qualifications and experience from State/UT governments, PSUs, universities, private sectors and from statutory organisations to apply.
The advertisement also mentioned that the recruitment posts are suitable for candidates belonging to the category of persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) too.
The Opposition has, however, seen this as an opportunity to criticise the policy and the government for it didn't include reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
Niti Aayog and Sectoral Group of Secretaries (SGoS) on Governance, in 2017, recommended the induction of personnel at middle and senior management levels in the central government.
These lateral inductions would be given contracts of 3 years which could be extended up to 5 years under the central secretariat.
According to a report by The Indian Express, Union MoS and BJP leader Jitendra Singh had in 2019 said in the Rajya Sabha, "Keeping in view their specialized knowledge and expertise in the domain area, lateral recruitment at the level of Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary in Government of India, has been undertaken to appoint persons for specific assignments."
The basic idea behind lateral recruitments was to utilise individuals' expertise in different domains and bring in fresh talent.
In 2018, a total of 6,077 applications were received and the selection process was carried out by the UPSC.
Following the process, 9 individuals were appointed to nine ministries in 2019.
Such advertisements were also made in 2021 and 2023, followed by 63 appointments been made in the last five years, MoS Jitendra Singh had told the Rajya Sabha this year.
According to Indian Express, in 2018, when the first round of lateral recruitments was taking place, the then DoPT Additional Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi had written a letter to UPSC Secretary Rakesh Gupta, saying, “The candidates to be considered from the state government, public sector, autonomous bodies, statutory bodies, universities, would be taken on deputation (Including Short Term Contract) with lien in the parent department. There are no instructions stipulating mandatory reservation for appointment on deputation.”
The letter further stated, “The present arrangement of filling up these posts may be deemed as a close approximation of deputation, where mandatory reservation for SC/ST/OBC is not necessary. However, if duly eligible SC/ST/OBC candidates are eligible, they should be considered, and priority may be given to such candidates in similarly situated cases for ensuring holistic representation.”
Lateral recruitments have been criticised as they provide no provision of quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "BJP, which has ripped apart the Constitution, has launched a double attack on reservation! First, today the Modi government has issued an advertisement to fill at least 45 posts of Joint Secretary, Directors and Deputy Secretary at the Centre through Lateral Entry. Is there reservation for SC, ST, OBC and EWS in this?"
संविधान को तार-तार करती भाजपा ने किया आरक्षण पर डबल वार !— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 17, 2024
पहला, आज मोदी सरकार ने केंद्र में Joint Secretary, Directors and Deputy Secretary के कम से कम 45 पद Lateral Entry द्वारा भरने का विज्ञापन निकाला है। क्या इसमें SC,ST, OBC एवं EWS आरक्षण है?
सोची समझी साज़िश के तहत भाजपा…
"As part of a well-planned conspiracy, the BJP is deliberately making such recruitments in jobs so that SC, ST, OBC categories can be kept away from reservation. That is why the Congress Party is demanding caste census for social justice."
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "This advertisement is a small example of how the Modi government at the Centre is playing a dirty joke and messing with the Constitution written by Baba Saheb and reservation. The Modi government is ending reservation in a very systematic, systematic, planned and cunning manner."
केंद्र की मोदी सरकार बाबा साहेब के लिखे संविधान और आरक्षण के साथ कैसा घिनौना मजाक एवं खिलवाड़ कर रही है, यह विज्ञापन उसकी एक छोटी सी बानगी है।— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 17, 2024
𝐔𝐏𝐒𝐂 ने लैटरल एंट्री के ज़रिए सीधे 𝟒𝟓 संयुक्त सचिव, उप-सचिव और निदेशक स्तर की नौकरियां निकाली है लेकिन इनमें आरक्षण का प्रावधान… pic.twitter.com/b2h2R0eiJ7
"The public will not forgive those who usurp the rights of 90 percent of the country's population. Wake up 'Dalit-OBC-Tribal and poor general class' wake up! In the name of Hindu they are usurping your rights and dividing your rights."
भाजपा अपनी विचारधारा के संगी-साथियों को पिछले दरवाज़े से यूपीएससी के उच्च सरकारी पदों पर बैठाने की जो साज़िश कर रही है, उसके ख़िलाफ़ एक देशव्यापी आंदोलन खड़ा करने का समय आ गया है।— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 18, 2024
ये तरीक़ा आज के अधिकारियों के साथ, युवाओं के लिए भी वर्तमान और भविष्य में उच्च पदों पर जाने का…
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "The time has come to launch a nationwide movement against the conspiracy being hatched by the BJP to place its ideological allies in high government positions through the back door in UPSC. This method will close the doors for today's officers as well as for the youth to reach higher positions in the present and future. Common people will be limited to the positions of clerks and peons. "