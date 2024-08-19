What is UPSC's lateral recruitment policy and why does it not include quotas?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued an advertisement on August 17, seeking applications for "talented and motivated Indian nationals for lateral recruitments" for the posts of Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary in 24 ministries under the Union Government.

The advertisement in total included 45 posts for individuals having appropriate qualifications and experience from State/UT governments, PSUs, universities, private sectors and from statutory organisations to apply.

The advertisement also mentioned that the recruitment posts are suitable for candidates belonging to the category of persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) too.