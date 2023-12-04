What next for TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who faces expulsion from Parliament?

However, constitutional expert and former Secretary General of the Lok Sabha PDT Achary told FinancialExpress.com that as of right now, "nothing happens to Mahua Moitra till the time the recommendations by the Ethics panel are accepted by the House."

He added that there are two aspects in this case: the work of the parliamentary committee and the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

“The parliamentary committee’s work is different from the Lokpal’s investigation. Lokpal investigates a criminal case, while that is not a parliamentary committee’s job. They can’t do it. The parliamentary committee was looking into the unethical conduct of Moitra, while a Lokpal will investigate the criminal aspect of her conduct, i.e., the allegations of bribery against her for raising questions in Parliament, the court will next determine whether or not she is guilty in this case,” Achary was quoted as saying. There has been no official word from the Lokpal on the issue yet.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Moitra had accepted providing businessman Darshan Hiranandani with her Parliament login credentials, although she denied accepting cash from him.

If she is expelled from Parliament, Achary stated that she can challenge the decision in court on three main grounds: the denial of natural justice, gross illegality, and the unconstitutionality of the House's decision or the parliamentary committee's process.

“For instance, she asked for the cross-examination of the people, which has not been done… Moitra’s allegations that 'filthy questions' were being asked by the Ethics panel and the walkout staged by the Opposition MPs… In the meantime though, the report was ready. Therefore, she can cite these examples to say there was a denial of natural justice and so on,” said Achary.

Mohua Moitra could also bring up Article 20 and provide an argument based on the disproportionality of punishment. Article 20 states that the punishment should be proportionate to the offence.

Achary also added that there has been no rule framed by the Lok Sabha or provisions under the Information Technology (IT) Act, which prohibits the sharing of one’s password. He also added that many MPs do not add questions on their own.

Achary pointed out, that there is an aspect of corruption in this case, and if it is true, then under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the CBI will act on it.