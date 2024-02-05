What steps has ED taken over allegations of money laundering against Paytm?: Congress

She said it was not the Opposition but the RBI which has flagged possibilities of money laundering. This is a company promoted by a person who is considered close to the Prime Minister and supported his initiatives like demonetisation and put up advertisements with Modi's picture, she said.

The RBI has ordered Paytm Payments Bank Ltd to not take any further deposits or conduct credit transactions or carry out top-ups on any customers accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets and cards for paying road tolls after February 29.

Paytm said the ED is neither investigating One97 Communications, promoter of Paytm, nor its Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

"Why is it that there is no probe against people who are associated with Modi, whether it is Adani or Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Shrma?...If they have found time to probe Opposition leaders, which form 95% of their cases, maybe they should also start looking at Paytm," Shrinate said.