What voters think about defection? Switching party unethical & for power, personal gains: Survey

<p>New Delhi: People overwhelmingly see <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/defections">defection of MPs and MLAs</a> as “unethical” with a latest poll showing that only 2.4 per cent respondents believe that a leader switched sides due to "genuine change" in political vibes.</p><p>Around two-third of the respondents in the poll conducted by ‘Vote Vibe India’, amid defections from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), also felt that the anti-defection law in the country is weak.</p><p>Around one in every three respondents felt defections engineered by ruling parties is a "systematic and real phenomenon" while 24.8 per cent believed it is "occasional and overstated".</p>.Defections and the erosion of trust\n.<p>According to the poll that had a sample of over 1,000 across India, 67.8 per cent found it "wrong and unethical" while only 16.2 per cent found it acceptable. Opposition supporters (74.4 per cent) were more disapproving than NDA voters (62.7 per cent), it said.</p><p>The poll betrayed people's disapproval of defections with 55.9 per cent believing that personal, financial gains or inducements as the reason for switching sides. Differences with leadership or ideology got 13 per cent votes while 9.4 per cent gave it to pressure from other parties. </p><p>Only 2.4 per cent felt that defections were due to "genuine change in political beliefs" while 15.8 per cent gave it to gain power or join the government.</p><p>Only 16 per cent approved the idea of 'two-third merger' route, as in the case of Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MPs and AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, while a whopping 66.2 per cent wanted a defector MP or MLA to resign before shifting sides.</p><p>Amitabh Tiwari of Vote Vibe India told <em>DH</em>, “people realise that the anti-defection law is weak and they want to close the loopholes. The poll shows that a substantial number of them do not want such MPs or MLAs who resign to be allowed to contest again. Some want bypoll expenses to be recovered from MPs or MLAs who forced the bypoll.”</p><p>At the same time, Tiwari said, what is still currently visible is that people are not outrightly just blaming parties for this. They are also blaming individuals concerned also.</p><p>According to the poll, 62.6 per cent say that they would not support a party-switcher in future elections while 15.4 per cent say they would decide depending on the reasons, showing "some nuance".</p><p>While 47.2 per cent support the current bypoll practice, 35.4 per cent want to recover the bypoll cost from MLAs or MPs who resigned from the seat. Asked whether a lawmaker who resigned should be allowed to fight bypolls, 45.6 per cent insisted that they should get a chance in the bypoll while 37.7 per cent were in favour.</p>