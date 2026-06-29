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What voters think about defection? Switching party unethical & for power, personal gains: Survey

Around one in every three respondents felt defections engineered by ruling parties is a 'systematic and real phenomenon' while 24.8 per cent believed it is 'occasional and overstated'.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 02:47 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 02:47 IST
India NewsIndian Politicsvotingdefection

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