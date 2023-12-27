What we know about Indian Navy warships stationed in the Arabian Sea

In this article we'll discuss about the three warships and their salient features.

INS Mormugao

INS Mormugao is a formidable combination of stealth, firepower and manoeuvrability. Having over 75 per cent indigenous content, all her major weapons and sensors have been developed and manufactured in India either directly through design and development by Indian OEMs or through strategic tie-ups and ToT with reputed international OEMs. The ship was launched on September 17, 2016 and commenced sea trials on December 19, 2021, coinciding with 60 years of Goa Liberation.

Mormugao, has about 300 personnel. With power dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region constantly changing, the ship's all-domain capability will augment the Indian Navy’s mobility, reach and flexibility to accomplish any mission or task.

INS Kochi

INS Kochi is the second of the Kolkata class and is one of the most potent amongst the surface combatants that have been constructed in India.

It measures 164 meters in length and approximately 17 meters in width, with a full load displacement of 7500 tonnes. The ship has a combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) propulsion system, comprising four powerful reversible gas turbines; and can attain speeds in excess of 30 knots. The ship's electric power is provided by four gas turbine generators and one diesel alternator, which together produce 4.5 Mega-Watts of electrical power. The ship has a complement of 40 officers and 350 sailors.

INS Kolkata

INS Kolkata is the first ship of the indigenously designed and built Project-15A class destroyers. It is armed with an array of modern weapons and sensors which can address threats in all three dimensions.

Kolkata also has a COGAG propulsion system, consisting of four powerful reversible gas turbinesand can attain speeds in excess of 30 knots. The ship’s electric power isprovided by four gas turbine generators and one diesel alternator, which together produce 4.5 Mega-Watts of electrical power, enough to light up a small town. The ship has a complement of 30 officers and 300 sailors.

Saturday's drone attack on MV Chem Pluto came amid increasing concerns over various commercial vessels being targeted reportedly by Iran-backed Houthi militants in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The vessel with 21 Indian and one Vietnamese crew, anchored at outer anchorage off Mumbai at 3:30 pm. It was escorted on its way to Mumbai by Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram.

"On her arrival, the Indian Navy explosive ordnance disposal team inspected the vessel to make a preliminary assessment of the type and nature of attack. The analysis of the area of attack and debris found on the ship points towards a drone attack," a Navy spokesperson said.

"However, further forensic and technical analysis will be required to establish the vector of attack including type and amount of explosive used," he said.

The spokesperson said a joint investigation by various agencies commenced following completion of the analysis of the vessel by the explosive ordnance team.

"MV Chem Pluto has been cleared for further operation by her company-in-charge at Mumbai. The ship is scheduled to undergo mandatory checks by the various inspecting authorities before undertaking ship to ship transfer of cargo," he said.

"This is likely to be followed by docking and repairs of the damaged portion of MV Chem Pluto," he said.

The official said three guided missile destroyers have been deployed in the Arabian Sea in view of spate of attacks on commercial vessels in the region.

MV Chem Pluto, carrying crude oil to New Mangalore port from Al Jubail port in Saudi Arabia, was struck about 217 nautical miles from Porbandar on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident.

A Gabon-flagged commercial crude oil tanker with 25 Indian crew members also came under a drone attack in the Southern Red Sea on Saturday but no one was injured, according to Indian officials and the US military.

"Considering the recent spate of attacks in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has deployed guided missile destroyers, INS Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata in various areas to maintain a deterrent presence," the official said.

He said long-range maritime reconnaissance P8I aircraft are being regularly tasked to maintain domain awareness.

"Western Naval Command's Maritime Operations Centre is actively monitoring the situation in close coordination with Coast Guard and all concerned agencies," he said.

(With inputs from PTI, Indian Navy official website and PIB)