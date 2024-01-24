What will happen to the old Lord Ram idol 'found' inside Babri Masjid

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya followed by the unveiling of the new Lord Ram idol concluded successfully leading to celebrations across the globe.

The new idol sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.

The 51-inch idol, carved from black stone, is dressed in a yellow dhoti with a golden crown, and necklaces, holding a golden bow and arrow.

Yet, there seems to be another major event which is planning what would happen or should be done with the old Lord Ram idol which has been kept in a makeshift tent-like structure ever since it was allegedly found inside the Babri Masjid on the night of December 22, 1949.

People claimed that they saw a mysterious appearance of the Lord Ram idol in the Babri Masjid which led to intensified religious sentiments leading to a legal dispute over the land which went on for decades.