What will happen to the old Lord Ram idol 'found' inside Babri Masjid

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya followed by the unveiling of the new Lord Ram idol concluded successfully leading to celebrations across the globe.
The new idol sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.
The 51-inch idol, carved from black stone, is dressed in a yellow dhoti with a golden crown, and necklaces, holding a golden bow and arrow.
Yet, there seems to be another major event which is planning what would happen or should be done with the old Lord Ram idol which has been kept in a makeshift tent-like structure ever since it was allegedly found inside the Babri Masjid on the night of December 22, 1949.
People claimed that they saw a mysterious appearance of the Lord Ram idol in the Babri Masjid which led to intensified religious sentiments leading to a legal dispute over the land which went on for decades.
A view of the foundation site of the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.
Officials and priests said that the old idol will be moved into the new temple and placed on a throne opposite to the new Ram Lalla idol.
Speaking to NDTV, Chairman of the temple construction committee Nripendra Misra said, "The lord who is already there will also move to the temple. Ceremonies are being performed. The idol which is in the temporary temple will also move to the 'Garbha Griha' (sanctum sanctorum)."
He also said, "You will have a standing idol of Ram Lalla, and also the 'murti' (idol) which appeared in 1949. Both idols will be at the 'singhasan' (throne)."
Misra also told the publication that the deity will be moved from the makeshift tent to the Ram temple by priests after some rituals.
The new idol of Lord Ram placed at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Credit: PTI Photo
An idol of the new Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Many states declared public holiday on the day. Lakhs of people watched the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on television in their homes and neighbourhood temples, savouring the historic moment.
The doors of the Ram temple in Ayodhya were opened to the general public on Tuesday, a day after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol.
A large number of devotees, both locals and visitors from other states, gathered outside the main gates for hours since late Monday night, waiting to enter the premises.
Carrying flags bearing visages of Lord Ram and chanting "Jai Shri Ram", the devotees waited for hours in the biting cold before the doors of the grand temple opened.