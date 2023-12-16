What's Nadda's take on UP BJP MLA being convicted for raping minor, asks Siddaramaiah

Later, the Chief Minister issued a statement saying that despite the Karnataka High Court's restrictions, the BJP leaders visited the victim-woman "thus not only flouting the court's directive but also displaying their insensitivity."

"The Chief Justice of the High Court, while taking suo-motu cognisance of the incident, had suggested this morning that visits to the traumatised woman, who is severely distressed, should be restricted. This directive was notably given in the context of news about political leaders planning to visit the victimised woman. The Chief Justice's suggestion in this situation is noteworthy," Siddaramaiah pointed out.