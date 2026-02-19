Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

What's value of my humiliation when Rahul Gandhi says he too feels humiliated: Bhupen Borah

Borah, who resigned on Monday in a setback for the Congress ahead of the assembly polls, said he cannot tolerate such humiliation.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 07:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 07:57 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us