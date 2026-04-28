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WhatsApp banned 9,400 accounts involved in digital arrest scams since January this year: Centre to Supreme Court

The fresh status report, filed through Attorney General R Venkataramani, detailed the enforcement actions taken by tech giant WhatsApp in the last 12 weeks since January this year.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 08:58 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtWhatsAppScams

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