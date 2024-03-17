WhatsApp, social media influencers emerge as go to campaign mediums as parties sound poll bugle

Effect Of Social Media Campaigning On Poll Results

Explaining the importance of social media campaigning on poll results, Lal said, "With the internet penetration of 40 per cent, in an assembly constituency of an average of two lakh people, it is possible to influence 75,000 to 80,000 people through digital mediums. Even a difference of 5,000 votes is a good win-loss margin in any assembly election." Other analysts, however, have their doubts about the power of social media to turn people into voters.