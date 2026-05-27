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When a Muslim member backed cow slaughter ban as fundamental right in Constituent Assembly

As Muslim groups now demand 'national animal' status for cows, records show Syed Muhammad Saadulla invoked 'no compulsion in religion' during Constitution framing.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 12:17 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 12:17 IST
DelhiIndiaMuslimscow slaughter

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