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'When blasts were frequent, then PM kept mum': Amit Shah attacks Manmohan Singh

Shah claimed that Modi's 12 years in the office is just the start and that the BJP would rule in the country for many years to come.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 16:54 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 16:54 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraPM ModiUPAKolhapur

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