'When blasts were frequent, then PM kept mum': Amit Shah attacks Manmohan Singh

<p>Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit%20shah">Amit Shah </a>on Saturday commended Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi for completing 12 years in the office, while also taking a swipe at the erstwhile UPA government and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, without taking his name.</p><p>Shah said that during the UPA rule, bomb blasts were frequent but the "then PM kept mum", adding that under Modi's leadership, India responded to attacks in Uri, Pulwama and Pahalgam with surgical strikes and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/operation%20sindoor">Operation Sindoor</a>. </p><p>While addressing a gathering after the launch of the Goddess Ambabai temple corridor project in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, he said that the Indian armed forces have been modernised with locally manufactured missiles in the last 12 years and that once even bullets were imported. </p>.Only one Shiv Sena exists, which is headed by Shinde: Amit Shah takes 'vote bank' jibe at Uddhav Thackeray.<p>Security agencies have controlled terrorism in Kashmir, while northeast India is calm and Naxalism has become history, he said.</p><p>The Union home minister also alleged that Congress never cared for farmers. </p><p>The Modi government also waived Rs 46,000 crore in taxes after farmers appealed for relief from taxes on profits earned by sugar factories, he said. A total of Rs 4,28,000 crore has been transferred to farmers’ accounts in 22 instalments under PM Modi, he added.</p><p>Further, Shah announced an initiative for cooperative sugar factories that cannot install ethanol units and said a project worth Rs 1,500 crore will be set up in Maharashtra's Kolhapur that will help the factories process their products, and profits will be sent back to them.</p><p><strong>PM Modi's 12 years in office</strong></p><p>Shah claimed that Modi's 12 years in the office is just the start and that the BJP would rule in the country for many years to come.</p><p>The Home Minister further said that Modi's tenure would occupy a significant place in the history of Independent India and would be inscribed in "golden letters for creating a resurgent India and enhancing the country's prestige globally".</p><p>“When the history of independent India is written, the chapter on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12 years in office will be recorded for creating a resurgent India and for enhancing the country’s prestige across the world,” Shah said. </p><p>At another public rally in Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district, Shah said, “Modi’s 12 years in office is just a start. There will be BJP and NDA rule for many years to come.” </p><p>Shah said tasks once considered impossible were accomplished under Modi’s leadership, citing the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple, redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines, and works at Somnath and Kamakhya temples.</p>.'Amit Shah launching onslaught on Opposition, will not succeed in ultimate objective': Congress.<p>The Union home minister said Modi had recently become the country’s longest-serving prime minister and credited him with strengthening India across sectors ranging from infrastructure and manufacturing to semiconductors, quantum engineering, software and space technology.</p><p>Recalling the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Shah said Indians once believed the moon was very far away, but Modi had taken Chandrayaan to the lunar south pole and established the ‘Shiv Shakti Point’, filling every Indian with pride.</p><p>He said that a cultural renaissance was taking place across the country under the mantra of “Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi” (development as well as heritage), and described the Ambabai temple corridor as another step in preserving India’s religious and cultural legacy.</p><p>He said the Rs 500-crore project over 28,058 square metres would transform the historic seventh-century shrine into a modern pilgrimage centre equipped with AI-based security systems, heritage galleries and a light-and-sound show.</p><p>Shah said that 41 temples in and around the Mahalaxmi temple would be conserved in consultation with the Archaeological Department. </p><p>He said, “Spending Rs 1,500 crore on places where our history, religion and culture reside is not a big amount. Such places inspire the entire country.” </p><p>Shah was in Kolhapur to lay the foundation for the new Pradakshina Marg and for the conservation work of Parivar Devata Mandir at the Mahalaxmi temple. </p>