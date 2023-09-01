When Britishers could not make Congress-mukt Bharat, how would Modi do: Rahul Gandhi

“Modi thinks that his relations with (Gautam) Adani can make India Congress-free,” he said amid thunderous applause and cheers.

Speaking at the Congress forum after the conclusion of the two-day I.N.D.I.A meeting in Mumbai, Gandhi said that he wants to spread love.

“We would go to the enemy's house in the ‘nafrat ka bazaar’ and open ‘mohabbat ki dukan’. We would conquer hatred with love,” he said.

Rahul flags Ladakh issue

Earlier at the press conference after I.N.D.I.A meeting, Gandhi also flagged the Ladakh issue reiterating that China has occupied Indian land.

"There is clearly an accommodation that has happened between the government and China," he accused.

"I spent a week in Ladakh. I went to Pangong Tso Lake, right in front of where the Chinese are and I had detailed discussions (with the people of Ladakh). Probably the most detailed discussions that any politician outside Ladakh has had with the people of Ladakh and specifically, the shepherds of Pangong Tso Lake,” he said.

“The leaders of Pangong Tso Lake area and the common people living there categorically told me that the Chinese have taken Indian land. They categorically told me that the Prime Minister is lying about the fact that the Chinese have not taken Indian land,” he said.

“Every single person in Ladakh knows that the people of India have been betrayed by the Modi government. There is clearly an accommodation that has happened between the government and the Chinese. There is clearly a change on the borders,” he said.

"Our shepherds themselves told us that they are not being allowed into the areas where they were allowed (earlier). So, this is known to everybody, unfortunately our press doesn’t raise these issues, but these are issues of national importance, of national security and it is extremely shameful, what has happened in Ladakh,” he said.