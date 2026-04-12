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When former Australian cricket legend Brett Lee called Asha Bhosle 'India’s Aretha Franklin'

'She is a lovely gentlewoman with a wonderful sense of humour. What a tremendous opportunity to work with an absolute legend,' he wrote.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 08:48 IST
India NewsTrendingAsha BhosleBrett Lee

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