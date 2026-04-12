<p>Mumbai: For legendary Australian cricketer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brett-lee">Brett Lee</a>, singing in a music video with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asha-bhosle">Asha Bhosle</a> was a fun, lifetime experience. As a matter of fact, the cricketer had described her as the Aretha Franklin of Indian music</p><p>In the video, <em>You're the One For Me</em>, the cricketer sang lines like — "haan, main tumhara hu, tumhara hi rahunga" while playing a guitar. </p><p>The music video was shot, when Lee, now 49, was in India for the Champions Trophy in 2006. </p>.Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92.<p>"I had great fun. I didn't tell any of my teammates what I was up to; when I went to shoot I told them I was going to look through the streets," Lee wrote in his autobiography <em>My Life</em>.</p><p>"She is a lovely gentlewoman with a wonderful sense of humour. What a tremendous opportunity to work with an absolute legend. She was in 70s and had sung thousands of songs for Bollywood movies and had countless albums. She was the Aretha Franklin of Indian music," he wrote.</p><p>Lee is part of the rock band Six & Out.</p><p>The band is made up of his brother Shane Lee and former New South Wales cricketers Brad McNamara, Gavin Robertson and Richard Chee Quee. Lee plays the bass guitar or acoustic guitar for the band.</p>