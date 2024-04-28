When Madhavrao Scindia campaigned against his mother, Kanshi Ram asked for a rupee from voters!

"It could not be explained by their political differences alone. Many said she had been deeply hurt by her son's decision to switch over to Congress at the beginning of his political career. She had been grooming him as a future leader of the Jan Sangh, the previous incarnation of the BJP. The rift, those privy to palace affairs said, had been caused by the tussle over managing the royal family's enormous assets. She had been stung, she said, by her son's attempt to get her defeated in the election," the book says.