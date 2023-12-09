When my boat strayed into Pakistan

I felt free and lucky to be alive only after I got home on the night of November 12. I took my mother’s blessings first. And what a night it was. It was Diwali. The streets leading to my home were lit up. Every other person in my village, which has about 250 houses, had flocked to see my homecoming. I didn’t eat anything that night. I was overwhelmed, I guess. I stayed up until 2 am, talking to my family and friends. They filled me in on everything I had missed in three years. My village now had more pucca houses. Our streets looked new. Children in my village had grown — I could barely recognise some of them.