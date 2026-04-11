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When process overrides the Right to Vote

The Representation of the People Act, 1950 provides the framework. Section 21(1) makes the position clear: the electoral roll for each constituency comes into force immediately upon its final publication.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 20:36 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 20:36 IST
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