<p>The ongoing controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls raises a fundamental legal question: can the process of verification override the statutory and constitutional right to be enrolled as a voter?</p>.<p>The answer lies not in administrative practice, but in the law itself.</p>.<p>The Representation of the People Act, 1950 provides the framework. Section 21(1) makes the position clear: the electoral roll for each constituency comes into force immediately upon its final publication. This is not a tentative or provisional arrangement. Once published, the roll is legally operative and constitutes the basis for the exercise of the franchise.</p>.<p>Section 21(3) empowers the Election Commission to order a special revision of the electoral roll for any constituency or part thereof. This power is often invoked to ensure accuracy and integrity. However, the provision must be read along with its proviso, which is crucial. It states that the electoral roll, as in force at the time of the issuance of such a direction, shall continue to be in force until the completion of the special revision.</p>.In Bengal, a worrying voter purge.<p>The implication is unambiguous. Even when a special revision is underway, the existing roll does not lapse. It continues to have legal validity until the revision process is completed and a new roll is finally published.</p>.<p>This statutory continuity is not accidental. It reflects a legislative intent to ensure that the right to vote is not disrupted by administrative processes. Revision is meant to improve the roll, not to suspend it.</p>.<p>A further safeguard is built into Section 23 of the Act. The proviso to this section requires that the Electoral Registration Officer shall give the person concerned a reasonable opportunity of being heard before any adverse decision is taken regarding inclusion or deletion. This is a statutory expression of the principles of natural justice.</p>.<p>Taken together, these provisions establish a clear legal framework. First, the electoral roll becomes operative upon final publication. Second, even when a special revision is ordered, the existing roll continues in force until the process is completed. Third, no individual can be excluded without being given a reasonable opportunity to be heard.</p>.<p>In this light, any situation in which eligible citizens are unable to vote because their applications remain pending, or because the appeal process could not be completed, raises serious legal concerns. Pendency is not a ground for exclusion. Nor can administrative delay dilute a constitutional right.</p>.<p>The law recognises the need for accuracy, but it places equal emphasis on continuity and fairness. The balance is deliberate. An electoral system that prioritises procedural perfection at the cost of participation risks undermining its own legitimacy. The right to be enrolled as a voter flows from Article 326 of the Constitution. The statutory provisions governing electoral rolls must therefore be interpreted in a manner that advances inclusion, not exclusion.</p>.<p>Verification is necessary. But when the process begins to override the right itself, the system must pause and correct course.</p>.<p>The electoral roll is not merely an administrative document. It is the gateway to democratic participation. The law ensures that this gateway remains open — even as it is being refined.</p>.<p><span class="italic"><em>(S Y Quraishi is former Chief Election Commissioner of India and the author of ‘An Undocumented Wonder - The Making of the Great Indian Election’)</em></span></p>